Jacksonville police thank community for help finding endangered man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — JSO UPDATE: Mr. Copeland has been located safely! Thank you to our community for all your assistance!

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 73-year-old John L. Copeland in the Northwest area of town. Mr. Copeland was reported missing by family members after leaving his residence on foot near the 1600 block of Seminary Street at 9:30 p.m. on October 28.

It has been reported to JSO that Mr. Copeland has been diagnosed with Dementia and efforts to locate him to this point have been unsuccessful. As the search for Mr. Copeland, continues JSO is asking the community for help in locating him to assure his safety.

“If you reside in the area, we ask you check any cameras, vehicles, and property for Mr. Copeland,” said JSO in a news release.

Name: John L. Copeland

Age: 73

Race/Sex: Black/Male

Height/Weight: 5′8/135 lbs.

Eyes/Hair: Brown/Salt and Pepper

Clothing: Blue plaid shirt, dark blue pants and shoes (with green and blue shoelace)

Anyone having seen or who may know the whereabouts of Mr. Copeland is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

