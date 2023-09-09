The Jacksonville police need your help searching for a missing 11-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 11-year-old Tyler Pham in the Loretto-Julington Creek area of town.

Tyler was reported missing by family members after leaving his residence on foot near the 11900 block of Old Field Point Drive.

Tyler was last seen going into the wooded area near his residence.

As JSO continues to search for Tyler, they are seeking help from the community, “in an effort to ascertain his safety,” said JSO in a news release.

If you reside in the area, we ask you to check any cameras, vehicles, and property for Tyler.

Name: Tyler Pham

Age: 11

Race / Sex: Asian / Male

Height / Weight: 4′5″/ 75 lbs.

Eyes / Hair: Brown / Black

Clothing: Blue Shirt, Khaki Shorts, Black Shoes

Anyone who has seen or who may know the whereabouts of Tyler is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

