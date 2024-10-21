Jacksonville police respond to armed robbery at Beach and Hodges boulevards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff‘s Office detective’s were on the scene Monday afternoon for an armed robbery to an individual at Beach and Hodges boulevard. Police had a scene taped off near the area just before noon that included a Dodge Charger with evidence markers on it. Police said shots were fired, but no injuries were reported.

