Jacksonville Police saddle up to protect the community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The sight of JSO Officers patrolling the streets on their steeds was enough to put a smile on everyone’s face this Friday.

These majestic horses and their skilled riders not only aim to provide an effective means of policing; but also to bring a sense of comfort and safety to the community.

One amazing lady hurried across the street to snap a picture with the officers.

police mounted unit

With a big smile, she struck a pose with Judge, Duke, and Dutch!

“The police-mounted unit is a reminder of the bond between law enforcement and the citizens they serve, and the importance of creating a positive relationship with the community,” says JSO.

So next time you see a police-mounted unit, don’t be afraid to smile and wave. The small gesture goes a long way!

