Jacksonville police searching for answers in murder of man found dead near Ribault River in 2005

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is featuring the case of a man who was found dead on the shoreline of the Ribault River nearly 20 years ago in its “Cold Case Spotlight.”

Andre Johnson, 28, was found dead in the 1300 block of Ribault Scenic Drive on June 23, 2005, JSO said in a post on its Facebook page.

Johnson “was found with numerous wounds” and his death was ruled a homicide due to blunt force trauma by the Medical Examiner’s Office, JSO said.

JSO said for years, detectives followed up on leads on potential suspects in the case, and eventually, no more tips were coming in.

Police are making a renewed push for information on Johnson’s death, as investigators do not know his whereabouts before he died.

His family had not seen him for about a week at the time his body was discovered.

Anyone with any information that may lead detectives closer to solving Johnson’s murder is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or **TIPS (star star 8477).

