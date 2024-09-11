Jacksonville police searching for suspects who killed teen

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the two suspects who killed a teen last week.

JSO said 16-year-old Harold Patterson was shot and killed on Edgewood Avenue on Wednesday. His body was found in a vacant home.

Police said Harold was hanging out with friends when the two suspects approached.

A fight happened and one of the suspects pulled out a gun and began shooting at Harold and his friends, JSO said.

Police said witnesses provided the following descriptions of the suspects:

Suspect #1 - Upper teens, approximately 5’09’’, thin build, short hair, braces on teeth with no rubber bands attached at the time. Wearing a black T-shirt, black pants with white stripes on the side, and black Crocs.

Suspect #2 - Upper teens, approximately 5’07’’, thin build, medium-length dreads with tight twists and blonde/red tips, and has tattoos on the side of his neck and his hand. Wearing a grey hoodie, red pants, black and white slides, and carrying a black Nike backpack.

Anyone having any information on the identity of the pictured suspects is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for up to a $3,000 reward please call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

