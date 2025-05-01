Jacksonville police searching for woman missing under ‘suspicious circumstances’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday afternoon that it is searching for a missing woman.

Missing woman: Lia Tweten

Officials said 21-year-old Lia Tweten’s disappearance happened under “suspicious circumstances,” and that she may be in the company of a 31-year-old man named Alejandro Diaz-Laugart.

Family said she was last believed to be in Jacksonville between April 19th and April 22nd.

They may have been driving Tweten’s car, a 4-door 2017 red Mazda 6, with the following Minnesota tag: RHZ-491.

If you have any information on where Tweten might be, you’re asked to call JSO at its non-emergency number, 904-630-0500.

