Jacksonville police searching for woman with dementia missing from assisted-living facility

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman they said went missing from an assisted living facility in Springfield Thursday morning.

67-year-old Sandra May Ross has been diagnosed with dementia and was last seen leaving the facility near 1600 Silver Street between 8 and 9 a.m.

She was reported missing around 12:10 p.m., according to police.

At the time, Ross was wearing a burgundy top, black pants, and blue shoes. She is described as 5′6″ and 140 pounds.

People living in the area ae asked to check their surveillance video or ring cameras to see if she may have passed by.

If you have any idea on where the missing woman may be, you’re asked to contact JSO.

