Jacksonville PorchFest 2024 to celebrate 10th anniversary November 9th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville PorchFest, presented by Corner Lot’s Corner on Main, returns to Historic Springfield for its 10th anniversary on Saturday, November 9. The free, family-friendly music festival will feature over 20 live musical acts performing throughout the day, from 12 PM to 8 PM. Attendees can also enjoy food trucks, craft beer, art vendors, and more.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

This year’s event will be held in Klutho Park and the surrounding southwest quadrant of Historic Springfield, stretching from First to Fifth Street and Main Street to Pearl Street. The festival entrance is located at 1st and Boulevard, with a Welcome Tent at 3rd and Boulevard.

A detailed map and performance schedule are available at jacksonvilleporchfest.org/schedule to help guests plan their festival experience.

Proceeds from Jacksonville PorchFest support public arts in the city’s Urban Core, funding projects like murals, sculptures in Klutho Park, and painted crosswalks since the event’s inception in 2014.

For more details on the event, including VIP tickets, parking, and other information, visit jacksonvilleporchfest.org. PorchFest 2024 is made possible by the generosity of sponsors:

Presenting Sponsor : Corner Lot’s Corner on Main

: Corner Lot’s Corner on Main Diamond Sponsor : Champion Brands

: Champion Brands Emerald Sponsor : Blue Water Industries

: Blue Water Industries Platinum Sponsors : PRI Productions, 95.1 WAPE, Easy 102.9, Hot 106.5

: PRI Productions, 95.1 WAPE, Easy 102.9, Hot 106.5 PorchFest After Dark Sponsor: PNC Bank

Jacksonville PorchFest continues to bring the community together through music and art, enhancing the cultural landscape of the city.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.