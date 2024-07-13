Jacksonville PorchFest celebrates 10th anniversary November 9th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville PorchFest, presented by Corner Lot’s Corner on Main, returns to Historic Springfield for its 10th Anniversary on Saturday, November 9.

This free, family- and dog-friendly music festival will feature over 20 musical acts performing on the beautiful front porches of the Historic Springfield community from noon to 8:00 p.m. The event will also include food trucks, craft beer, art vendors, and more.

The festival will be held in Henry J. Klutho Park and the surrounding Southwest Quadrant of Historic Springfield, between Main Street and Pearl Street, 1st Street and 15th Street. A main stage and headliner will close out the night in Klutho Park. Announcements regarding the headliner and band lineup will be made soon. VIP tickets, which include access to the VIP Area with complimentary beer, wine, and food, can be purchased on the Jacksonville PorchFest website.

Proceeds from Jacksonville PorchFest support public arts in Jacksonville’s Urban Core. Since its inception in 2014, the festival has funded more than a dozen public art installations, including murals, sculptures, and painted crosswalks.

For more information on Jacksonville PorchFest, VIP tickets, parking, and more, visit jacksonvilleporchfest.org.

Event Details:

What: Jacksonville PorchFest 10th Anniversary

Jacksonville PorchFest 10th Anniversary When: Saturday, November 9, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 9, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Where: Henry J. Klutho Park and surrounding Southwest Quadrant of Historic Springfield

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read:





Read:





Read:

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.