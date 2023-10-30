Jacksonville ranked 10th best city for veterans, according to WalletHub study

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With Veterans Day approaching and the veteran unemployment rate at 3.6%, WalletHub, the personal finance website released its report on the 2023 Best & Worst Places for Veterans to Live.

With over 18.2 million veterans reportedly living in the United States, the report compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across 19 key metrics, ranging from housing affordability and the availability of VA health facilities.

Life as a Veteran in Jacksonville (1=Best; 50=Avg.):

Overall rank for Jacksonville : 10th

1st – Veteran Population

38th – Housing Affordability

3rd – Homeless Veterans per Veteran Population

26th – Median Veteran Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

42nd – % of Veterans in Poverty

35th – Veteran Unemployment Rate

To view the full report and other cities that are on the ranking, please visit

WalletHub also released the results of its 2023 Military Money Survey, which revealed that over 52% of Americans believe that inflation is hitting military families harder than civilians.

To help with this growing concern, WalletHub editors selected 2023′s Best Military Credit cards, which can provide hundreds of dollars in annual savings potential. Below are highlights from the reports, along with a WalletHub Q&A.

Military Money Survey:

& Best Military Credit Card

52% of Americans think inflation is hitting military families harder than civilians.

of Americans think inflation is hitting military families harder than civilians. 65% of people think the military does not do enough to teach financial literacy.

of people think the military does not do enough to teach financial literacy. Nearly 2 in 3 people think poor financial literacy among military personnel is a threat to national security.

people think poor financial literacy among military personnel is a threat to national security. 7 in 10 military members think joining the military is a good deal financially.

military members think joining the military is a good deal financially. More than 2 in 3 Americans think that members of the military should not have to pay interest on debt or income taxes while deployed.

Americans think that members of the military should not have to pay interest on debt or income taxes while deployed. 44% of people are willing to use at least 10% of their income to fund the military.

of people are willing to use at least 10% of their income to fund the military. Navy Federal Credit Union Visa Signature® Flagship Rewards Credit Card was reportedly the best military credit card of 2023. It gave 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases and 2 points per $1 spent on everything else. It also offers an initial bonus of 40,000 points.

To view the full survey, please visit their website

