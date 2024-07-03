Jacksonville ranks near the middle of best cities to celebrate Fourth of July, according to WalletHub

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — WalletHub ranked Jacksonville the 54th best place to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The personal finance company compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across 18 key metrics, including weather forecast, length of firework shows, and alcohol prices.

The following are Jacksonville’s rankings:

Celebrations: 52 out of 100

Affordability: 46 out of 100

Attractions and activities: 32 out of 100

Safety and accessibility: 71 out of 100

Weather: 76 out of 100

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

In comparison, Orlando ranked 11th overall and Miami ranked 27th.

Contributing to their scores, Orlando and Miami tied for the third city with the cheapest three-star hotels. Miami was ranked the third worst city for the weather forecast.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Ranking below Jacksonville were Tampa (57th), St. Petersburg (77th), and Hialeah (95th).

Los Angeles, California was ranked the best city to celebrate the holiday and Birmingham, Alabama was ranked the worst.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.