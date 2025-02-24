Jacksonville Rotary Clubs raise money for Emerald Trail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Partnership of Northeast Florida Clubs of Rotary International, which represents 10 local Rotary Clubs, raised a total of $250,000 to help fund a part of the Emerald Trail Riverside Link.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The final $100,000 check was presented to Groundwork Jacksonville at the Downtown Rotary meeting on Monday.

The Rotary Clubs’ Partnership first raised money for the Emald Trail in Sept. 2022. In two years, it raised $150,000 for the Emerald Trail.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Jacksonville’s local Rotary Clubs have a legacy of service and leadership and truly set an example for others to follow in terms of community impact. We are beyond grateful that the local clubs chose to put their efforts behind this project in such an enthusiastic and meaningful way,” Kay Ehas, CEO of Groundwork Jacksonville, said in a news release.

The 2.3-mile Riverside Link will be the third Emerald Trail segment to be built. It is currently in design.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.