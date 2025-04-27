Jacksonville Sharks lose two in a row

MOLINE, IL — The Jacksonville Sharks have lost two in a row after a fast start to the Indoor Football League season.

The Sharks lost to unbeaten Quad City on Saturday night 61-42. Jacksonville trailed in the first half multiple times by double digits but a Kaleb Barker to Jaedon Stoshak touchdown made it 21-18 in the second quarter.

The Sharks would trail at halftime 35-21 and never could get closer than seven points in the second half.

The Jacksonville Sharks return home Saturday night to host the Iowa Barnstormers at 7pm. You can watch the game on the Action Sports Jax 24/7 Network if you can’t make it to the arena. Also, watch Shark Bites Friday at 7pm and Saturday at 10am and 1pm weekly on the Official Streaming Network of the Jacksonville Sharks, the Action Sports Jax 24/7 Network.

