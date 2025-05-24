Jacksonville Sharks will take on the Fishers Freight for second week in a row, this time in Indiana

FISHERS, Ind. — WATCH THE LATEST EPISODE OF SHARK BITES IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE

The Jacksonville Sharks (5-2) and Fishers Freight (1-5) meet for the second week in a row, this time in Fishers, Indiana, at 8:05 p.m.

Last Saturday in Jacksonville, the Sharks dominated the game from start to finish, accumulating a 59-27 win in front of their home crowd.

The Sharks never trailed, with Kaleb Barker accounting for multiple scores both through the air and on the ground.

Backup QB Blaine Espinosa also contributed, throwing and running for late touchdowns. Defensively, Jacksonville forced multiple turnovers and controlled the line of scrimmage throughout the game.

Fishers Freight struggled to keep pace, missing key opportunities and failing to slow down the Sharks’ powerful offense. However, facing the same opponent in consecutive weeks adds a new dimension to this matchup as back-to-back games against the same team are rare.

The Sharks will look to carry last week’s momentum into an on-the-road environment as they aim to increase their record to 6-2 and make a clean sweep against the Freight.

