Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect for murder from 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on 1700 Cleveland Road on October 18, 2022.

When JSO arrived, they found a victim who was shot and transported to the hospital.

The victim did not survive their injuries.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detectives and members of the Crime Scene Unit were immediately notified and responded to the scene to start their investigation.

After an extensive investigation, Jarrett Armond Williams was identified as a suspect.

On June 16, 2023, Williams was arrested for murder.

