Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office asking for community’s help locating robbery suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is contacting the community for assistance in locating a reported robbery suspect.

On Monday, March 18, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported armed robbery in the 9000 block of Baymeadows Road.

The pictured suspect reportedly entered a business where he initially posed as a customer. While inside the business, the suspect covered his face with a mask, pulled out a handgun, and demanded money from an employee. The suspect then fled the area on a bicycle.

Anyone having any information on the identity of the pictured suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

