Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to hold another virtual hiring event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has announced that it will be holding another career hiring event. If you’re interested in joining the team and learning more about becoming a police officer here’s some information you need to know.

The hiring event will take place on Tue., Nov. 14 from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. This will be a one-hour webinar event. Those interested in the position will get to hear the ins and outs of what it takes to be an officer.

According to JSO, human resources will follow up with information about benefits and the application process.

To register now, click here.

The next Police Academy class is scheduled to begin in January 2024.

