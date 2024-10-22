Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office hosts National Prescription Take Back Day on October 26th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, and UF Health North are hosting “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day” on Saturday, October 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will feature collection drop-off sites at HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, and UF Health North.

This free event aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible way for the community to dispose of prescription drugs they no longer need, while also educating the public.

Residents can anonymously turn in prescription drugs, schedule II-V controlled substances, and non-controlled drugs for proper disposal. Items that will not be accepted include illegal (Schedule I) drugs, needles/syringes/sharps containers, medical devices/batteries, aerosol cans/inhalers, chemicals, mercury-containing devices, radioactive drugs, and liquid chemotherapy drugs.

For those who are unable to attend the October 26 event, unused prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications can be dropped off at the public entrance of the police headquarters off Forsyth Street in downtown Jacksonville (Police Memorial Building, 501 East Bay Street).

The drop box is accessible from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

