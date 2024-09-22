Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigating after woman was shot in the face in Englewood area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman drove herself to the hospital after being shot in the face.

According to JSO, officers responded to a person shot in the 4900 block of Richard Street. before they arrived, the victim drove herself to the hospital. She had non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed the victim was driving when the suspect shot at her vehicle. A bullet hit her in the face.

Officers have the suspect in custody.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.