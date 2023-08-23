Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigating Hillcrest neighborhood shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A reported shooting on Wednesday at 5700 Lenox Ave. is being investigated by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

JSO homicide unit says that it will be releasing information through a media briefing before 6 p.m.

Action News Jax is on the way to the scene to learn more. Stay updated on FOX30 at 4 p.m.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.