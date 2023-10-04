Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man involved in a robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a robbery at East 8th Street and North Main Street.

When officers arrived the found an adult male with multiple stab wounds and was transported to a local hospital.

The victim currently has non-life-threatening injuries.

Read: Fire in Baker County kills 4 people, 2 dogs

According to JSO, their initial investigation revealed the victim was at the scene of the crime where he was stabbed then robbed.

Read: Police: 11-month-old shot in Glynn County, one person arrested for cruelty to children

The suspect then ran from the area with the victim’s items.

Read: Clay County elementary school encouraging pedestrian safety on International Walk To School Day

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call JSO at 630-0500 or they can contact Crimestoppers if they would like to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.