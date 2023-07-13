Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who shot someone during a dispute in the Highlands area.

The suspect left the scene in a 4-door silver sedan with a sunroof, dark tint, and dark rims.

Anyone having information on the identity of the suspect or vehicle is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and potentially receive a cash reward please call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or text **8477.

