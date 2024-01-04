Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is offering a Teen Driver Challenge program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Sheriff’s Office is offering a “hands-on” program to educate teen drivers on multiple driving situations.

The Teen Driver Challenge will cover topics of backing, drug and alcohol use, evasive maneuvers, crash facts, speeding, emergency braking, and other factors affecting beginner drivers.

It is a one-day program and hosted at 2008 Memory Lane.

Teens or parents can sign up at jaxsheriff.org/Teen-Driver-Challenge.

JSO is currently accepting applications for Saturday, Jan. 13, Saturday, Feb.3, and Saturday, March 9.

