Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in credit card fraud

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating an incident of fraudulent use of a credit card. The crime occurred near 7200 Merrill Road followed by a burglary of a vehicle.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The pictured suspect was seen using the victim’s debit card at two separate locations.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).