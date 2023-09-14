Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office makes arrest after a woman was killed inside home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax reported back in November 2023 of a woman found dead after an apparent domestic dispute.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office originally responded to 4200 Katanga Drive. When officers arrived they found an unresponsive woman in her 40s inside the home.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

JSO Homicide and Crime Scene Units further investigated and with an autopsy report by the medical examiner’s office, the victim’s death was a homicide.

JSO says that they were able to review all the evidence and the suspect was identified as Eugene A. Anderson.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, the suspect was arrested for Manslaughter.

