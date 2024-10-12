Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of longtime supervisor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) is mourning the loss of one of its dedicated members, a supervisor who served the department for 18 years.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

JSO reported that the employee passed away unexpectedly on Thursday evening due to complications from a long-term medical condition.

In respect of the family’s wishes, JSO has chosen not to release the supervisor’s name. The department is asking the community for prayers and support during this difficult time, both for the deceased’s family and the wider JSO family.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of its members. A supervisor, who had been with the agency for 18 years, died unexpectedly late Thursday evening after complications with a long-term medical condition. To honor the request of the… pic.twitter.com/DafTeiqVoV — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 12, 2024

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.