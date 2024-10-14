Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office releases update about murder of JSO Corrections Officer

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is providing more information about Demaurea Leon Grant, the man arrested for killing JSO Corrections Officer Bradley McNew.

Read: JSO: Suspect arrested in North Carolina for murder of off-duty JSO Corrections Officer Bradley McNew

Grant is currently in custody in Gaston County, North Carolina. According to JSO, he is being held without bond as he awaits extradition to Florida.

Detectives in North Carolina are gathering evidence and conducting interviews.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The woman involved in the incident is also being held on other unrelated charges.

On social media, Sheriff T.K. Waters posted, “This arrest should serve as a reminder that if you choose to commit violence in our community, you will always be held accountable.”

This arrest should serve as a reminder that if you choose to commit violence in our community, you will always be held accountable.



Thank you to our local, state, and federal partners whose collaboration was essential in bringing this lowlife to justice. https://t.co/AguHowpEzM — Sheriff T.K. Waters (@jsosheriff) October 14, 2024

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.