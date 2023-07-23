Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responds to two separate shootings overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sherriff’s Office responded to a local hospital about a boy in his late teens shot in the face.

He is currently suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

He was dropped off at the hospital by an unknown vehicle and an unknown person.

JSO says their initial investigation revealed the victim was a passenger in a car traveling to an unknown roadway. Another car stopped next to the victim’s car and shot the teen.

They are still trying to find out the description of the car and where this happened.

Also, late last night, a man walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound on his lower body. The wound was non-life-threatening.

The victim said he was walking at 6000 Sage Willow Way when a dark car pulls up next to him and fired one shot.

The victim is not able to provide a description of what the suspect looks like.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or go online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

