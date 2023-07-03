Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says 4-year-old died after drowning in Spring Park neighborhood pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has said that a 4-year-old child drowned in a pond on Sunday evening.

The tragic incident occurred at the end of Gerard Avenue in a Spring Park neighborhood.

Family members pulled the child from the water. When first responders arrived they began CPR. The child was transported to a local hospital where he was unfortunately pronounced dead.

A detective from JSO homicide said that foul play was not suspected.

It is not clear if the boy wandered off and was playing around the pond.

Police are talking with the family and the Department of Children and Families has been notified.

“Especially in Florida, we do have a large amount of drownings, even in Jacksonville,” a JSO spokesperson said. “We always caution families to be on the lookout for your children when they are outside.”

