Dirt bike struck by SUV on Northside, police said rider killed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A dirt bike speeding on Capper Road was struck by a sports utility vehicle this afternoon. A man in his 20s died because of the crash.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Police said that the bike was traveling around 60 miles per hour in a 40-mile-per-zone and was struck by the SUV. The rider flew into the other lane of traffic and was hit by another vehicle.

Witnesses and the driver of the SUV are said to be cooperating with police. A toxicology report on the rider of the bike will take time to get the results back.

JSO also said the dirt bike was not street-legal.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.