Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 28-year-old man with diminished mental condition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help locating 28-year-old Marlon A. Booker, who was reported missing by family members after not returning to his residence Tuesday.

Mr. Booker is believed to be driving a 2016 Gray Toyota Camry, with the Florida tag NKT-P70 throughout Jacksonville.

Name: Marlon A. Booker

Age: 28

Sex: Male

Height/Weight: 6′2/200 lbs.

Eyes/Hair: Brown/Black

Clothing: Black shirt, red shorts (Chicago Bulls), black shoes (Jordans)

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office stated that due to Mr. Booker’s diminished mental condition, there is a concern for his safety, and are asking for the community’s assistance in locating him.

If anyone has seen this man or may know his whereabouts, don’t hesitate to get in touch with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904)-630-0500.

