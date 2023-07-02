Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office searching for missing endangered woman in the Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman in the Northside of Jacksonville.

Dayjah D. Powe was reported missing by her family. She was last seen around 3000 Dunn Ave. at around 3:00 p.m. on Sun., Jul. 2.

Powe was seated in a grey 2013 Dodge Journey like the vehicle pictured above. The Florida tag number on the Dodge is: 43B-XXN.

JSO says that Powe suffers from memory loss due to a brain injury. She has failed to return home and has not been heard from since.

Powe is 34 years old, is 5-foot-4-inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black and white sundress.

If you have information that could lead to finding Powe you are asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

