Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in $24,000 fraudulent use of a credit card

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of fraudulent credit card use to obtain goods. The incident reportedly took place in the St. Johns Town Center.

According to JSO, the suspect entered a jewelry store and illegally purchased items totaling over $24,000 using someone else’s credit card.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the pictured suspect, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and potentially receive a cash reward, you can call @FCCrimeStop at 1-866-845 TIPS or **TIPS (8477).

Suspect Sought for Fraudulent Use of Credit Card



The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a report of Fraudulent Use of Credit Cards to Obtain Goods that occurred in the St Johns Town Center on the city’s southside. The suspect entered a jewelry store and… pic.twitter.com/50aHcHFjkw — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) June 4, 2024

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.