Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in Armed Robbery and Aggravated Battery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) is actively investigating an armed robbery and aggravated battery that occurred in the 1800 block of Stockton Street. According to reports, the suspect robbed the victim and then stabbed him before fleeing the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5′7″ in height, with very low sandy blond hair or possibly bald. Authorities have released an image of the individual and are seeking the public’s help in identifying him.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is urged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To provide information anonymously and potentially earn a reward of up to $3,000, individuals can contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS

