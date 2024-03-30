Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office seeking help locating registered sexual predator

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of a registered Sexual Predator, 32-year-old Nicolis Desean Hagans.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Hagans was arrested and convicted of Capital Sexual Battery and as a condition of his sentence, he is required to wear a location monitoring device and maintain contact with law enforcement.

It has been learned that Hagans has forcefully removed the electronic monitor and absconded from his listed residence near the 8100 block of Old Kings Road on the northwest side of Jacksonville.

Nicolis Hagans is currently wanted on multiple counts including the Capital Sexual Battery violation along with Failure to Comply with Sexual Predator Requirements.

As such, we wanted to make the community aware of Hagan’s recent actions and are seeking assistance to ascertain his location. Anyone having seen him or who may know of his whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, please call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.