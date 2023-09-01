Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office seize drugs and guns from a wanted suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office District 5 Task Force Officers took action in making an arrest of a wanted suspect.

These are the following charges for the suspect:

Possession Of Firearm By A Convicted Felon

Lease or Rent For The Purpose of Trafficking

Trafficking In MDMA

Alteration Or Removal Of A Firearm Serial Number

Possession With Intent To Sell Cannabis

In the pictures JSO posted on their Facebook, there are multiple guns and several different drugs.

JSO says they continue to work hard to keep the street safe.

