Jacksonville Symphony musicians heading to England for five-concert tour

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Symphony has announced that musicians Eric Olson, principal oboe, and Ellen Olson, viola, will be heading to across the pond this summer. Eric and Ellen will lead the San Marco Chamber Music Society on a five-concert tour in England in July.

The San Marco Chamber Music Society, now completing its 16th season, describes itself as a local music ensemble that presents several free concerts to the Jacksonville community each year with its home base in the warm acoustics of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church on Hendricks Avenue.

This isn’t the group’s first time outside of the U.S. Oxford, England in 2016, and Berlin and Hamburg, Germany, in 2019 were all part of the stops the ensemble made in previous years.

“The musicians will perform at two venues in London and three venues in Oxford, including the historic Holywell Music Room where Joseph Haydn’s string quartets were debuted and where George Frideric Handel conducted,” the Jacksonville Symphony musicians said.

Some music to be performed includes pieces by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Edward Elgar, George Walker, Howard Hanson, Jim Stephenson, the Jacksonville Symphony’s own Pictor Szewczyk and more.

Other musicians joining the tour are Adelya Nartadjieva, concertmaster, Christopher Chappell, associate principal second violin, Brian Magnus, cello, and Giovanni Bertoni, principal clarinet.