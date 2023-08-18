Jacksonville teen arrested for assault, coach and school not pressing charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local teen was arrested and charged with assaulting his football coach earlier this week, but the coach says there was no physical altercation.

Head football coach Ivory Durham and principal Jerry Bryant of Zarephath Academy say there was no physical assault committed by Montrelle Prince even though he was arrested and charged with assault by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Prince’s mother, Brandy Thomas, says her son has never been in trouble before. She hopes that he is not prosecuted so that he can graduate and continue to seek opportunities to play college football.

“He just turned 18, his father just dies, he’s dealing with a lot,” Thomas said of her son.

Thomas says her son Montrelle Prince has not been his normal self since his father passed from COVID late last year and that his emotional state is likely the cause of what a JSO arrest report calls an argument between him and his football coach earlier this we at practice.

Coach Durham says he called JSO after a verbal threat made by Prince, but there was no physical altercation between the two.

