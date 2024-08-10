Jacksonville Transportation Authority offering gameday travel to EverBank Stadium August 11th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) is gearing up for tomorrow’s big game at EverBank Stadium with its GAMEDAY XPRESS service, offering fans a convenient and stress-free way to get to the 7:00 PM game on August 11.

GAMEDAY XPRESS provides service from two downtown locations and three suburban lots across Jacksonville. Fans can choose from the Kings Avenue Parking Garage or the Florida State College at Jacksonville Downtown Campus in the downtown area. Suburban options include the Beaches Lot at Wingate, Southside’s JTB Park-n-Ride, and the Northside’s Armsdale Park-n-Ride.

The service is cashless, and all passes must be purchased through the MyJTA app before gameday. Both single-game and season passes are available, with prices ranging from $10 to $15 for single-game passes and $60 to $80 for season passes, depending on the location.

For more details on locations and schedules, visit the official GAMEDAY XPRESS page on the JTA website here.

