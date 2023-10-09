Jacksonville Transportation Authority to use AI for preventing vehicle maintenance issues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Artificial intelligence is everywhere and now the Jacksonville Transportation Authority will look to use the new technology for improving vehicle maintenance.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

On Monday, JTA announced its partnership with Clever Devices to help prevent vehicle maintenance issues. Clever Devices has been described as an “industry leader in public transportation technology.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“I am excited to announce our collaboration with Clever Devices to further the Jacksonville Transportation Authority’s commitment to safety,” JTA CEO Nathaniel P. Ford Sr. said in a statement. “With the integration of artificial intelligence through AVM Prognosis, we will be one step ahead of preventing maintenance concerns.”

The main goal of using this AI tech is to predict maintenance needs and to address them proactively. This will enhance the overall passenger experience, reduce costs, and maximize efficiency.

In the statement released by JTA, the cutting-edge automatic vehicle monitoring solutions will identify vehicle problems before they happen. It’s a leap forward in public transportation vehicle maintenance.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“We are delighted to collaborate with JTA, a forward-thinking organization committed to improving the lives of Jacksonville’s residents,” Clever Devices Chief Customer Officer Buddy Coleman said. “With AVM Prognostics and its AI-driven capabilities, we’re not just improving fleet reliability; we’re contributing to a smoother, more efficient public transportation system that benefits everyone.”

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.