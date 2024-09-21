Jacksonville veterans honored with trip of a lifetime & procession at Jacksonville International Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Salutes and smiles at the Jacksonville International Airport Saturday morning as nearly two dozen Jacksonville veterans prepared to board a plane to the nation’s capital. It’s all a part of the First Coast Honors Flight program. The Jacksonville chapter that puts together these honor flights is part of a national nonprofit that also serves catastrophically ill and injured vets across the country.

“No matter where they go today, whether they’re in the next airport or the next, people honor them, they say thank you for your service,” explained Candace Mabry with First Coast Honors Flight.

It serves as an opportunity for those Vietnam and Korean War veterans to visit the Washington memorials honoring those who served in both wars. The 22 veterans get to visit the Arlington National Cemetery as well.

“This is the first time we’re ever gonna be able to actually lay a wreath on the tomb of the unknown,” added Mabry. “So we’re super excited about that.”

For many of the veterans headed to the nation’s capital who also didn’t receive a warm welcome home from the wars they served in, the recognition at Saturday morning’s precession and on their trip means a whole great deal.

“We weren’t received very well and to see this, the world has changed,” explained Vietnam Marine veteran Frank Arce. “We’ve taught the world that war is bad, but honor your veterans.”

