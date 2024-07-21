Jacksonville voters react to President Biden dropping out of the 2024 race

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Local voters have mixed reactions to Sunday’s decision by Joe Biden, and many are questioning what’s next.

There are just four weeks until the DNC and four months until the general election, so that doesn’t give undecided voters a lot of time.

Action News Jax Shanila Kabir spoke with local voters.

Many people said Biden stepping down was the best decision for the Democratic Party because there is now a clean slate for any new nominee.

They said many are glued to the party, but Biden was not the representation they wanted moving forward.

Others said this decision will only be in Trump’s favor, and they expect Trump to win this time around.

“I think this is going to get the young people out to vote. This is going to get more Blacks out to vote. This is going to get more women out to vote and people who weren’t going to vote because they weren’t excited for a Biden presidency again,” Jacksonville Resident Linda Weiner said.

