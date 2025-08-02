Jacksonville woman arrested, charged with DUI and drug possession

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman was arrested on Saturday, July 26, and charged with two counts of drug possession, two counts of drug paraphernalia possession, and 1 count of DUI.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, deputies initiated a traffic stop after seeing a car swerving back and forth and slamming on the brakes while making a U-turn in front of another car Saturday night.

During the traffic stop, deputies noticed 65-year-old Zoe Allison had slurred speech.

After Allison got out of her car and almost fell, deputies noted that Allison appeared impaired and administered a field sobriety test.

Deputies contacted a K-9 handler. During the search, deputies found a folded piece of paper inside another folded piece of paper. Allison admitted that the powdery substance in the folded paper was fentanyl, said the sheriff’s office.

According to the sheriff’s office, one of the deputies was taken to the hospital after feeling sick while handling the folded paper of drug substances. She made a full recovery and was medically cleared.

The substance tested positive for fentanyl, and deputies also noted a small baggie in Allison’s purse tested positive for methamphetamine.

Allison was soon arrested and taken to the Putnam County Jail.

