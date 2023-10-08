Jacksonville woman shot in the shoulder following argument, police investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Early Sunday morning at approximately 12:45 a.m., JSO located an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder.

She was transported to a local hospital and is listed in non-life-threatening condition.

The initial investigation has revealed a dispute occurred at the incident location and the female was shot during the course of the dispute.

All parties involved in this incident are currently in custody and detectives are conducting interviews.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call JSO at 630-0500 or they can contact Crimestoppers if they would like to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS.

