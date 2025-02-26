Jacksonville zoo announces birth of critically endangered Eastern bongo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens introduced its newest resident Tuesday - a healthy male Eastern bongo calf. Eastern bongos are critically endangered due to habitat loss and poaching.

“We’re overjoyed to introduce the newest member of our Zoo family,” the zoo announced in a Facebook post. " ... born on February 19, 2025, to first-time mother, Cayenne. Both mom and calf are thriving, with the little one nursing well and growing stronger each day."

Eastern (or mountain) bongos are much less prevalent than the western bongo and are only found in a mountain forested region of central Kenya – near Mt. Kenya and the Aberdare mountains, according to the African Wildlife Federation.

“Each birth is a vital step toward their conservation. Join us in celebrating this precious addition to our Zoo family!” Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens Facebook post states.

