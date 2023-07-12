Jacksonville Zoo is hosting a wine night with goats

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens will be serving wine before playing with goats.

You can spend time with family or friends at this adult-only event.

There will be a herd of Nigerian Dwarf goats to play with.

This event will be July 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For information and how to get tickets you can visit their website.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Clay deputies find Middleburg Dreamette ‘flower bandit’: Stolen blooms recovered

Read: 2 Florida Blue locations in Jacksonville hosting school supply giveaways in August

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.