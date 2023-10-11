Jacksonville Zoo needs your help with cloth donations for bonobos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The bonobos of Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens are in need of your clothes and cloth items.

As a nonprofit organization, the Jacksonville Zoo said that it depends on the generosity of the community through financial contributions and physical donations from the public. The resources given to the zoo enable them to enhance animal enrichment, maintain habitats, and provide vital support services.

The zoo is looking for the community to help donate the following items for the bonobos:

Bonobo favorite items

Sheets

Towels

T-shirts

Pillowcases

Socks

Items the bonobos cannot have include comforters with cotton inside and knitted items.

The zoo said that it gives the bonobos hay, wood, wool, and cloth items as bedding each night.

Another way you can help support the care of the animals is through donating browse. Browse is fresh leaves, twigs, and branches of specific trees and shrubs that are eaten by leaf-eating herbivores like elephants, apes, giraffes, and warthogs. Browse is not only nutritious, but it provides enrichment through engagement in natural eating and foraging behavior.

Click here for a list of the different plant species approved by the zoo’s veterinarians and animals.

