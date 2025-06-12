Jacksonville’s ACPS launches ‘Kitty Hall’, a purrfect opportunity to foster kittens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS) hosts “Kitty Hall”, a foster event where participants can foster kittens.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The event will be at James Weldon Johnson Park on Friday, June 13, from 12:00-4:00 p.m.

“If you’ve ever wanted an easy, adorable way to support your city shelter, now’s your chance”, said ACPS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“These kittens need a temporary place to crash for a week or two until they’re old enough to be adopted. Fostering comes with extra perks—fosters can choose to adopt their kitten if they fall in love, and the shelter will take care of all the vet care before sending them home.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.