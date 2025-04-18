Jacksonville’s Morning News Friday, April 18: Sorrow at FSU

Jacksonville’s Morning News has continuing coverage of Thursday’s shooting at the Florida State University campus, which terrified students, faculty, and parents. By early Friday, memorials of candles and flowers dotted the campus and a school-wide vigil had been scheduled as students and faculty tried to start healing from the shooting that investigators said killed two men and wounded at least six others.

Three Big Things to Know:

Investigators say the son of a sheriff’s deputy opened fire with his mother’s former service weapon. Officers who arrived almost immediately shot and wounded the shooter who is believed to be a Florida State student.

Hope Florida is making changes to restore confidence in the agency. That’s what Hope Florida Foundation President Joshua Hay said yesterday after what he called an eventful week. Lawmakers have criticized the organization for its lack of transparency. Hay says lessons were learned, and it’s time we turned things around at the foundation.

A federal appeals court says it is “shocking” that The Trump administration claims it can’t do anything to free Kilmar Abrego Garcia from an El Salvador prison and return him to the U.S. A three-judge panel from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday unanimously refused to suspend a judge’s decision to order sworn testimony by Trump administration officials to determine if they complied with her instruction to facilitate Abrego Garcia’s return.

Former Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry’s son is a sophomore at FSU, and was on campus at the time of the shooting. Curry says Boyd is safe, and planning to come home to Jacksonville for Easter weekend.

First Coast Crime Stoppers is hosting a digital news conference on Saturday, May 3, to draw attention to a cold case. Julia Vegas was killed in Springfield in 1999, and her daughters, who now live in Chicago, are seeking closure. Crime Stoppers has a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

